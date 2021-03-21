Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $459,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $69.97 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

