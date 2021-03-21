Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 247,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE:LNN opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

