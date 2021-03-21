Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 543.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $117,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.46 million, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

