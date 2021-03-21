Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BCH opened at $24.81 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.30 million. Research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

