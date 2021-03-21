Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

HCSG stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

