Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of ROCCU opened at $10.56 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43.

Roth CH Acquisition II Profile

Roth CH Acquisition II Co intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses that have primary operations in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

