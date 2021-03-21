Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Premier Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Premier Financial by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 87,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

