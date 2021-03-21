Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $888,368. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USPH opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

