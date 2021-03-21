Paparazzi (PAZZI) Market Cap Tops $15,135.03

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $15,135.03 and approximately $171.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.51 or 0.00460744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00064583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00144503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.51 or 0.00695052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00074350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io.

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars.

