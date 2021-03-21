Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $318,628.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Parachute has a market cap of $14.87 million and $318,628.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,326,909 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

