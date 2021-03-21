Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,427 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $796,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $7.13 on Friday, reaching $260.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,830. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.53 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,080.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,742 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

