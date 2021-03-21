Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $8.89 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 410,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,889,000. Carnival Co. & makes up 5.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,506,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,140,898. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

