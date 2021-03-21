Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 69,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Corning by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

