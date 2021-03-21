Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases 3,783 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,788 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,426,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,752. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

