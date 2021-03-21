Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $1.80 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. StoneCo comprises 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 204.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

