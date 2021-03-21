Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1,449.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,308,000 after acquiring an additional 831,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after acquiring an additional 725,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $147,060,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.53.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $7.38 on Friday, hitting $257.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,759,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975,500. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.44 and a 200 day moving average of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.23 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

