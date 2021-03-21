Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

NYSE PH opened at $311.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

