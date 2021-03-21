PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PBF Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

