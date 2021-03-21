PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 137,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,345. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $247.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

