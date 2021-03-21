Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,967. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pearson by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pearson by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.