Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Sells $10,059,239.40 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PENN opened at $117.37 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

