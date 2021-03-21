Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 688.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Get Immatics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Immatics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.