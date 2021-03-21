Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $583,000 Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in M.D.C. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

