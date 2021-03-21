Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $46.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.