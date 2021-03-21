Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 33.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

NYSE:LHX opened at $197.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

