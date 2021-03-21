Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPH opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

