Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $60,164,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -316.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

