Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after buying an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after buying an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE TOL opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

