Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

NYSE:LLY opened at $184.29 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

