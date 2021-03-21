Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 186.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 26.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 74,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.92.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $263.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

