Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.59. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

