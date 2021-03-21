Perennial Advisors LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 603,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

