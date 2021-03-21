PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $133.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $128.40 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

