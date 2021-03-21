Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. Perspecta reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perspecta.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

PRSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. 2,960,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,671. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Perspecta by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

