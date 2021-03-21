Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.66 bln for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.63-0.66 EPS.

Shares of WOOF opened at $23.22 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOOF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

