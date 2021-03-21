Phoneum (PHT) Market Capitalization Hits $287,353.40

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Phoneum has a total market cap of $287,353.40 and $13,607.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.79 or 0.00648301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,745,131 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

