Phore (PHR) Market Cap Tops $11.84 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Phore has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $26,513.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,617,672 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

