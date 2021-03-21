Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Photon has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a total market cap of $224,377.47 and $9.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,683.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,762.91 or 0.03110081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.93 or 0.00340357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.49 or 0.00914705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00405955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.00353909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00257905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020713 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 38,764,699,191 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

