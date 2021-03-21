Piper Sandler Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $84.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

SMTC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

