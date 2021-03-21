Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

