Playcent Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded up 91% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00460597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00140702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00057053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.62 or 0.00707044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

