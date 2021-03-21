Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) will post $102.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.65 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $92.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year sales of $440.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.35 million to $454.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $514.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.06 million to $537.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. 2,028,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,885. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pluralsight by 85.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

