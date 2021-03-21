PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $40.29

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.29, but opened at $39.00. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 7,470 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.93.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

