Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $135.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.24 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Polaris by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 209,586 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

