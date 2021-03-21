Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $150.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.