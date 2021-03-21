Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,855,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,237 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Potbelly worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $78,108. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PBPB opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $169.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. Equities analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

