Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:XPDIU opened at $10.28 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

