Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 5.19 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 1702654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Specifically, insider Hedley Clark bought 482,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £19,294.40 ($25,208.26). Also, insider Rupert Labrum purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,742,360 shares of company stock worth $7,069,440.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.90. The stock has a market cap of £6.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14.

Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

