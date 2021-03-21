Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $243,000 Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $299.81 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.57.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.