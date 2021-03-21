Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $314,000 in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDP stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

